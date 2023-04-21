Users of 5.3m SIMs leave Dhaka in three days before Eid

Users of more than 5.35 mobile phone SIM cards have left Dhaka from Apr 18 to 20 for their hometowns or villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with families and relatives.

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar revealed the information in a Facebook post on Friday, the eve of the occasion.

The users of over 1.9 million SIM cards entered the city in this period.