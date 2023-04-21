    বাংলা

    Users of 5.3m SIMs leave Dhaka in three days before Eid

    People travel to their hometowns or villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with families and relatives

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 April 2023, 04:04 PM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 04:04 PM

    Users of more than 5.35 mobile phone SIM cards have left Dhaka from Apr 18 to 20 for their hometowns or villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with families and relatives.

    Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar revealed the information in a Facebook post on Friday, the eve of the occasion.

    The users of over 1.9 million SIM cards entered the city in this period.

    The figures do not accurately represent how many people left the city before Eid as many customers use more than one SIM card while many others, especially children, do not have mobile phones.

    But the data gives a glimpse into the exodus Dhaka faces before Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha, when the usually busy city streets remain almost deserted.

    Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday as the Shawwal moon was sighted on Friday.

    People who had secured train or bus tickets in advance started leaving on Monday while the Eid holiday began on Thursday. Wednesday was also a holiday to mark Shab-e-Qadr.

    According to the data published by the minister, Thursday was the busiest travel day with the users of over 2.4 million SIM cards leaving the city.

    World Population Review accounts show 23.2 million people live in Dhaka. It is estimated that more than 10 million of them travel to their hometowns or villages in other districts during Eid.

    RELATED STORIES
    1.22m SIM card users leave Dhaka in a day as Eid exodus begins
    1.22m SIM users left Dhaka on Tuesday
    Another 667,783 users of different mobile phone networks arrived in Dhaka, telecoms minister says
    Facebook app logo is seen in this illustration taken, Aug 22, 2022.
    Vietnam arrests Facebook user for attempt to 'overthrow the state'
    Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism
    People buy clothes for Eid-ul-Fitr from vendors on the streets and footpaths of Farmgate in Dhaka.
    Eid shopping on footpath
    For people with a low income, the makeshift clothing shops on the footpaths of Dhaka make things a bit easy before Eid. This time, Eid dresses price higher than usual amid inflation.
    Dhaka streets deserted amid Eid holidays
    Dhaka streets deserted amid Eid holidays
    People have left Dhaka a bit early this year as offices are closed for six consecutive days, including a special holiday on Apr 20, clearing out large parts of the capital.

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan