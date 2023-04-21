Users of 5.3m SIMs leave Dhaka in three days before Eid

Users of more than 5.35 mobile phone SIM cards have left Dhaka from Apr 18 to 20 for their hometowns or villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with families and relatives.
Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar revealed the information in a Facebook post on Friday, the eve of the occasion.
The users of over 1.9 million SIM cards entered the city in this period.
The figures do not accurately represent how many people left the city before Eid as many customers use more than one SIM card while many others, especially children, do not have mobile phones.
But the data gives a glimpse into the exodus Dhaka faces before Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha, when the usually busy city streets remain almost deserted.
Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday as the Shawwal moon was sighted on Friday.
People who had secured train or bus tickets in advance started leaving on Monday while the Eid holiday began on Thursday. Wednesday was also a holiday to mark Shab-e-Qadr.
According to the data published by the minister, Thursday was the busiest travel day with the users of over 2.4 million SIM cards leaving the city.
World Population Review accounts show 23.2 million people live in Dhaka. It is estimated that more than 10 million of them travel to their hometowns or villages in other districts during Eid.