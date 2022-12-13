Jamaat chief Shafiqur backed new militant group: police

Md Asaduzzaman, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and chief of police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime or CTTC unit, briefed the media after the arrest of Shafiqur on Tuesday.

Rafat worked as the chief coordinator of the group in Sylhet region, according to police.

Shafiqur bore the travel costs of many members of the new group who had been leaders and members of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student front of the Jamaat-e-Islami, said Asaduzzaman.