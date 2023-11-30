Seven get death over war crimes in Bagerhat

A tribunal has sentenced seven people to death for committing a series of crimes against humanity, including murder and rape, in Bagerhat during the 1971 Liberation War.

A three-member panel of the International Crimes Tribunal headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam passed the verdict on Thursday.

Among the convicts, Khan Akram Hossain, Sheikh Md Ukil Uddin, and Md Mollah were in the dock when the verdict was announced.

The others -- Khan Arshad Ali, Rustom Ali Molla, Sheikh Idris Ali, and Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Babul -- are absconding.