Blast-hit Old Dhaka building needs retrofitting for use, says RAJUK committee

The expert panel formed by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, the capital development authority, to determine the fate of the blast-hit Siddique Bazar building has concluded the structure can be used after retrofitting.

An explosion ripped through the Café Queen building on Old Dhaka’s North South Road on Mar 7, killing at least 23 people.

The impact of the blast caused two floors of the building to collapse, with nine out of the 24 columns, slabs, beams, and retaining walls sustaining damage.

RAJUK formed two committees to look into the incident - one to investigate possible irregularities in the building’s construction and the other to assess whether the structure, which is currently in a fragile state, can be used in the future.