Hasina urges entrepreneurs to keep up pace of industry to meet domestic demand

As a result of the war, all of Bangladesh’s imports and transport costs have gone up, Hasina said.

“As a result, many countries around the world have already announced that they are facing economic instability. That’s what the economic analysis says. We can still say that Bangladesh’s situation is not that bad.”

“I urge you to continue operating your industries and actively work to meet the demand of the people of our country,” Hasina told the entrepreneurs at the event. “The Awami League government has opened up many incentives and opportunities for you. The Hawa Bhaban isn’t in charge anymore and you don’t have to sort out your dues to them or run here and there to get things done.”

The prime minister said her government has been able to bring law and order to the country.

“Businessmen will do business,” she said. “Therefore, we are doing everything to develop that sector and to provide opportunities.”

“As such, I urge you all to work for the welfare of the country. The more you bolster the welfare of the people, the more support our government will provide. But do not do anything that would lead to the suffering of the people or force them to endure hardship.”

Bangladesh is attempting to shore up its food production due to a shortage on the world market, Sheikh Hasina said.

“All the fallow land in the Mirsharai Industrial Area will be cultivated,” she said.