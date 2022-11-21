Bangladesh is not a colony anymore, Momen tells foreign diplomats

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said foreign diplomats are “expected” to adhere to their code of conduct amid discussions over their comments on the parliamentary election.

During a recent event in Dhaka, Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki reportedly said he had heard claims that “police officials were stuffing ballot boxes on the eve of election day” and that he had never heard of anything similar in another country.

The Bangladesh government then summoned Naoki, apparently to remind him of a Vienna convention that bars envoys from commenting on any country’s domestic affairs.