Bangladesh to sign energy import deal with Indonesia during president’s Jakarta visit

President Mohammed Shahabuddin is set to attend the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, where Bangladesh will sign a deal with Indonesia on imports of energy.



Shahabuddin will travel to Jakarta at the invitation of his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo for the summit scheduled to be held from Sept 5-7. Bangladesh has been invited as the chair of Indian Ocean Rim Association.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Shahabuddin would urge the “friendly” ASEAN nations to play a more active and effective role in ensuring a safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingya to their homeland Myanmar from refugee camps in Bangladesh.



The situation in Myanmar, a member of ASEAN – Association of South-East Asian Nations, will also be discussed in the summit, Momen said.



The other issues will include ASEAN maritime outlook and ASEAN-Indo Pacific outlook.



A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the ASEAN Secretariat, IORA and the Pacific Islands Forum, the foreign minister said.