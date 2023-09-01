Bangladesh to sign energy import deal with Indonesia during president’s Jakarta visit

President Mohammed Shahabuddin is set to attend the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, where Bangladesh will sign a deal with Indonesia on imports of energy.
Shahabuddin will travel to Jakarta at the invitation of his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo for the summit scheduled to be held from Sept 5-7. Bangladesh has been invited as the chair of Indian Ocean Rim Association.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Shahabuddin would urge the “friendly” ASEAN nations to play a more active and effective role in ensuring a safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingya to their homeland Myanmar from refugee camps in Bangladesh.
The situation in Myanmar, a member of ASEAN – Association of South-East Asian Nations, will also be discussed in the summit, Momen said.
The other issues will include ASEAN maritime outlook and ASEAN-Indo Pacific outlook.
A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the ASEAN Secretariat, IORA and the Pacific Islands Forum, the foreign minister said.
Besides the deal on energy, a memorandum of understanding on health cooperation will be signed with Indonesia.
Thet MoU on energy will aim to ease the process of importing energy from Indonesia.
Shahabuddin will hold a bilateral meeting with Widodo.
He is also expected to meet heads of government or state of Malaysia, East Timur, Vietnam and some other countries.
Among others, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed Hossain, chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorder, will be in the president’s entourage.