    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to sign energy import deal with Indonesia during president’s Jakarta visit

    President Mohammed Shahabuddin is set to attend the ASEAN summit in Jakarta

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 August 2023, 08:29 PM
    Updated : 31 August 2023, 08:29 PM

    President Mohammed Shahabuddin is set to attend the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, where Bangladesh will sign a deal with Indonesia on imports of energy.

    Shahabuddin will travel to Jakarta at the invitation of his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo for the summit scheduled to be held from Sept 5-7. Bangladesh has been invited as the chair of Indian Ocean Rim Association.

    Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Shahabuddin would urge the “friendly” ASEAN nations to play a more active and effective role in ensuring a safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingya to their homeland Myanmar from refugee camps in Bangladesh.

    The situation in Myanmar, a member of ASEAN – Association of South-East Asian Nations, will also be discussed in the summit, Momen said.

    The other issues will include ASEAN maritime outlook and ASEAN-Indo Pacific outlook.

    A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the ASEAN Secretariat, IORA and the Pacific Islands Forum, the foreign minister said.

    Besides the deal on energy, a memorandum of understanding on health cooperation will be signed with Indonesia.
     
    Thet MoU on energy will aim to ease the process of importing energy from Indonesia.

    Shahabuddin will hold a bilateral meeting with Widodo.

    He is also expected to meet heads of government or state of Malaysia, East Timur, Vietnam and some other countries.

    Among others, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed Hossain, chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorder, will be in the president’s entourage.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indonesia's Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto speaks at a plenary session of the 20th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 3, 2023.
    Indonesian presidential candidates neck-and-neck: survey
    In a two-way runoff, the poll found Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto would win 47.3% support versus Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo's 42.2%
    Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks as he launches the Light Rail Transit (LRT) in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 28, 2023.
    Indonesia launches sky train in capital, hopes to ease traffic and pollution
    The driverless 41.2 km Light Rail Transit system connects central Jakarta and its satellite cities in West Java, Bekasi and Depok
    FILE PHOTO: Indonesian Air Force's fighters jet perform during celebrations for the 74th Indonesian National Armed Forces day at Halim Perdanakusuma airbase in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 5, 2019.
    US defence chief backs Indonesia's military modernisation drive
    The meeting comes as Indonesia looks to upgrade its military and replace ageing hardware, allocating 134.3 trillion Rupiah to defence this year, the largest allocation in the budget
    Indonesian Muslim women carrying placards take part during a protest after a far-right politician publicly set fire to the Quran in Sweden, outside the Swedish Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 30, 2023.
    Iran summons Swedish, Danish charges d'affaires over Quran burning
    Governments in both countries have condemned the burnings and said they are considering new laws aimed at preventing such acts

    Opinion

    It’s a catch-22 situation for India
    Chandan Nandy
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks