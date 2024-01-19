UN chief Guterres congratulates Hasina on reelection as Bangladesh prime minister

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

“The United Nations remains committed to working with your Government, including through the United Nations Country Team, for the benefit of the people of Bangladesh,” he said in a message to Hasina on Friday.

He said the United Nations ‘deeply values’ its partnership with Bangladesh, including its major contributions to UN peacekeeping operations, the generosity towards Rohingya refugees and efforts towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“I am also appreciative of your participation in the Global Crisis Response Group and trust that I can continue to count on your support in our ambition to address growing global challenges, including the fight against climate change and the pressing need to reform the international financial architecture.”