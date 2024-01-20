Four Chhatra League activists killed in Sylhet road crash

Four men have died after a car veered out of control and fell into a ditch in Sylhet's Jaintapur Upazila.

The incident occurred on the Sylhet-Tamabil road in the Banglabazar area around 11:45 pm on Friday, according to Md Yunus Ali, chief of the local highway police station.

The victims were identified as Nihal Pal, 26, Zubayer Ahmed Sabbir, 26, Medehi Hasan Tamal, 25, and Sumon Ahmad. They were all affiliated with the ruling Awami League's student front, the Bangladesh Chhatra League.