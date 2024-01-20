    বাংলা

    Four Chhatra League activists killed in Sylhet road crash

    They were headed to Jaflong from Jaintapur when their car veered out of control and fell into a ditch

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 04:27 AM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 04:27 AM

    Four men have died after a car veered out of control and fell into a ditch in Sylhet's Jaintapur Upazila.

    The incident occurred on the Sylhet-Tamabil road in the Banglabazar area around 11:45 pm on Friday, according to Md Yunus Ali, chief of the local highway police station.

    The victims were identified as Nihal Pal, 26, Zubayer Ahmed Sabbir, 26, Medehi Hasan Tamal, 25, and Sumon Ahmad. They were all affiliated with the ruling Awami League's student front, the Bangladesh Chhatra League.

    "They were en route from Jaintapur to Jaflong when their car lost control and fell into the ditch. Fire service personnel rescued them with the help of locals and took them to Jaintapur Upazila Hospital, where doctors declared them dead," said Yunus.

    The bodies of the victims were later taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Hospital and were handed over to their families without autopsy at their request.

    Although the four were involved in Chhatra League politics, none of them held an official position within the organisation.

