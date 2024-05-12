2,968 educational institutes secure 100pc pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams

The number of institutions with a 100 percent pass rate rose by 614 when compared to 2023

A total of 2,968 educational institutes have had all of their students pass the SSC and equivalent exams this year, while every student in 51 institutes have failed.

The figures stood at 2,354 and 48 respectively last year.

Hence, 614 more educational institutes secured a 100 percent pass rate had a 100 percent failure rate.

This year 2,013,597 students took the exams from 29,861 educational institutions under 11 education boards. Of them, 1,672,153 – or 83.04 percent - passed.

A total of 182,129 examinees achieved a GPA of 5.0 this year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially released the results of the SSC exams on Sunday after receiving a summary of the results at her official residence Gonobhaban.

Year Institutions with 100% pass rate Institutions with 100% fail rate 2024 2,964 51 2023 2,354 48 2022 2.975 50 2021 5,494 18

Students can access their results through their educational institutions, the website of their education board, and by SMS on their mobile phones from 11am onwards.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury gave details on the results of the public exam at the Secretariat at 12:30pm.

“In case the negligence of an educational institution is the cause behind a student failing their exams, we’ll take necessary steps against that institution,” the minister said regarding those institutions where all the students had failed the exams.