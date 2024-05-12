Chhatra League factions clash in Rajshahi University, crude bombs detonated

The clash erupted following a conflict regarding the use of the guestroom at the Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall

Two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League at Rajshahi University have clashed following a conflict regarding the use of the guestroom at the Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall.

They fought in the area between the Madar Baksh Hall and Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall from 11pm on Saturday to 2:30am on Sunday.

As many as six crude bombs were detonated while BCL members chased and counter-chased one another carrying sticks and sharp weapons, witnesses said.

RU Chhatra League President Mostafizur Rahman and Joint Secretary General Niaz Morshed led the two groups of the BCL engaged in the clash.

At least five to six activists of his supporters were injured in the incident, Mostafizur said. Niaz, on the other hand, said none of his team were injured.

When informed, RU Proctor Asabul Haque, Student Adviser Jahangir Alam Saud and law enforcers went to the campus to calm the situation.

Later Deputy Vice Chancellor Sultan-ul-Islam, Prof Humayun Kabir and acting Registrar Tariqul Hasan visited the scene as well. The situation calmed around 2:45am.

”Some of my followers were doing our organisation’s tasks in the guestroom of Suhrawardy Hall. Niaz Morshed came and asked them to leave. My followers sought two minutes from him and an altercation began at that point,” said Mostafizur Rahman when asked what triggered the clash.

“At one point, Niaz brought outsiders to the hall, and they threw stones, and brickbats and also detonated crude bombs at my followers. At least five to six of my team were injured. I’ll talk to the central Chhatra League authorities and take the necessary action,” he said.

When asked about the incident, Niaz said there was an altercation over the guestroom, but at one point some of Mostafizur’s followers started to curse at them.

“The two groups then had a clash, but none of my followers were injured.”

A university campus is a sensitive area and police could not intervene there easily, said Deputy Police Commissioner Madhusudan Roy. The police will work together with the administration to keep the situation normal, he said.

It was an untoward incident for the university but no one was hurt, said Proctor Asabul Haque. The situation calmed down but the authorities would investigate the issues of crude bomb blasts and students brandishing machetes, he said.

The Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall provost said they raided the rooms in the hall to prevent outsiders from staying. They looked for local weapons as well, but only found brickbats.