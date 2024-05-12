Girls still lead the way over boys on SSC pass rate, GPA 5

Girls have performed better than boys in the secondary school exams for the seventh straight year

Girls have, once again, performed better than boys in terms of the pass rate and GPA 5.0 in the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations.

Of the 2,013,597 students who took the exams this year, 988,794 were boys and 1,024,803 were girls.

This year, the pass rate for girls was 84.47 percent, while the rate for boys was 81.57 percent.

Of the 988,794 boys who sat for the exams, 806,553 passed.

Of the 1,024,803 girls who sat for the exams, 865,600 passed.

A total of 182,129 students received a GPA of 5.0 this year, 98,776 of whom were girls and 83,353 of whom were boys. This means 15,423 more girls received a GPA of 5.0.

Girls have outperformed boys for the past seven years in the secondary school exams. In 2023, the pass rate was 81.88 percent for girls and 78.87 percent for boys. Of the 183,578 who received a GPA of 5.0, 98,614 were girls and 84,964 were boys.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina noted the regular disparity in the performances of boys and girls in the exams when she officially received a summary of the results at her official residence Gonobhaban on Sunday.

“We need to find out why there were fewer male students. We need to take the initiative to see why this number is decreasing. In terms of pass rate, girls are also ahead. That is good news, but still, I would say, the matter needs to be looked into.”

The prime minister said, “The literacy rate has increased. The number of students in education has also increased. The rate of education among girls has increased a lot. Once, 54 percent of girls would attend primary school. Now that has gone up to 98 percent.

“Looking at these [SSC] results, I was calculating the number of students in each board. Only three boards have a slightly higher number of male students. In most places, there are more female students. On one hand, this is good news because we have put an emphasis on women’ education. Girls can receive free education up to the HSC.”

But the prime minister directed authorities to take steps to find the reasons for the decrease in male students.

“I can ask the BBS to try and find out during their survey why the number of male students is falling,” she said. “We are happy when the number of female students goes up. But it is best if things are equal. We need to know why there are fewer boys. Why are they behind? Each board should look into their own situation. We can see there is a teen gang culture. That must be looked into.”

A total of 1,672,153 students this year passed the public exams under 11 education boards.

The pass rate for the nine general education boards was 83.77 percent, the one for the Madrasa Board was 79.66 percent, and the one for the Technical Board was 81.38 percent.