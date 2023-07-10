3 killed in clash over jackfruit auction in Sunamganj

Three people have been killed and at least 20 others injured in a clash over the sale of a jackfruit donated by a mosque in Sunamganj’s Shantiganj Upazila.

The clash in the Hasnabad village started around 11 am on Monday and lasted around an hour, said Abdul Basit Sujon, chairman of the local union council.

The dead have been identified as Nurul Haque, 45, Babul Miah, 50, and Shahjahan Mia, 55.