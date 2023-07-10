    বাংলা

    3 killed in clash over jackfruit auction in Sunamganj

    At least 20 others have been injured in the incident

    Sunamganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 July 2023, 10:23 AM
    Updated : 10 July 2023, 10:23 AM

    Three people have been killed and at least 20 others injured in a clash over the sale of a jackfruit donated by a mosque in Sunamganj’s Shantiganj Upazila.

    The clash in the Hasnabad village started around 11 am on Monday and lasted around an hour, said Abdul Basit Sujon, chairman of the local union council.

    The dead have been identified as Nurul Haque, 45, Babul Miah, 50, and Shahjahan Mia, 55.

    The injured are receiving treatment locally.

    Five people have been detained from the scene, said Tariq Chowdhury, chief of Shantiganj Police Station. Police have been deployed to the village to maintain the peace.

    Sujon said that there was an ongoing rivalry between two groups in the village over dominance. They had clashed previously and filed cases against each other as well.

    On Friday, a jackfruit donated by the local mosque was being auctioned for Tk 250 with people from both groups bidding. At one point, one side demanded the auctioneer repeat the price, claiming they could not be heard. This led to an argument between the two sides. Locals attempted to settle the matter through arbitration.

    The matter was initially believed to be settled during an arbitration during which Sujon and other influential locals were present, but a clash started between the two groups soon afterwards.

    Twenty-three people were injured in the violence, the UP chairman said. Two of them died at Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital, while another died at the Kaitak Government Hospital in Chatak.

