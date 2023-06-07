Biman flight attendant detained in Saudi for smuggling gold, other goods

FS Ziaul, a cabin crew member of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, has been brought back to Bangladesh after he was detained in Saudi Arabia on charges of smuggling gold and other goods.
The airport authorities later started a case against him for smuggling goods under the Special Powers Act after handing him over to the police on Tuesday.
"He was placed under arrest in the case and sent to the court on Wednesday,” said Airport Police Station chief Azizul Haque Mia.
Ziaul was on duty as a flight attendant on Biman’s Dhaka-bound flight BG136. Saudi authorities detained him with gold and other smuggled goods before the flight left Jeddah on Monday.
The flight later departed with 417 passengers onboard after a one-and-a-half-hour delay, leaving Ziaul behind.
Last year, another cabin crew member of the flag carrier, Ruhul Amin Shuvo, was detained at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah with gold and foreign currency. The Biman authorities fired the flight steward following the incident.