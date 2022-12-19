Limon, a fugitive convict in Biswajit murder, arrested in Dhaka

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Mir Nur-e Alam Limon, a fugitive convict in the sensational murder case of slain Dhaka tailor Biswajit Das.
The 34-year-old convict was arrested at Humayun Road in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur on Monday, 10 years after the murder, the RAB said in a statement.
Biswajit was hacked to death by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists in 2012 near the Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during a strike called by the BNP-led 18-Party alliance.
Police pressed charges against 21 people in the case. Dhaka’s Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 sentenced eight to death and awarded life sentences to 13 others for their involvement in the murder in 2013.
The High Court later acquitted two of the eight death-row convicts and reduced the death penalty of four convicts, including Limon who was on run at that time, to life imprisonment.
The law enforcers are taking legal steps against him, the RAB statement read.