Limon, a fugitive convict in Biswajit murder, arrested in Dhaka

Biswajit was hacked to death by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists in 2012 near the Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during a strike called by the BNP-led 18-Party alliance.

Police pressed charges against 21 people in the case. Dhaka’s Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 sentenced eight to death and awarded life sentences to 13 others for their involvement in the murder in 2013.