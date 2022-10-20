Rajshahi Medical interns go on strike after clashes over patient’s death

Interns at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital have called an indefinite strike after angry students of Rajshahi University vandalised the hospital in the wake of a peer's death during treatment.
Shahriar, a fourth-year student of marketing at Rajshahi University, was injured after falling from the roof of the Shaheed Habibur Rahman residential hall around 8 pm on Wednesday. He was subsequently rushed to RMCH where doctors declared him dead around 9 pm. Agitated students then went on to vandalise the hospital, alleging negligence on the authorities’ part.
Around 11 pm, the interns occupied a road near the hospital in protest. At midnight, they all left the hospital together.
“The interns left the hospital citing security concerns. They are demanding exemplary punishment for the attackers and added security measures,” RMCH Director Shamim Yazdani said.
The hospital authorities held a late-night meeting over the matter. A six-member committee was formed to probe the allegations of negligence in the treatment of Shahriar. The committee has been ordered to submit the report within three working days.
Shahriar's friends alleged that he did not receive any treatment despite being in the hospital for almost an hour.
Students later vandalised the hospital and detained two doctors. They also clashed with Ansar personnel and the interns at one point, which left five students injured.
The protesters later demanded punishment for those who neglected their duty towards Shahriar and those who 'attacked' the students. They also demanded treatment for those injured in the scuffle.
The students left the hospital after the authorities assured them of action against the culprits.