Rajshahi Medical interns go on strike after clashes over patient’s death

Interns at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital have called an indefinite strike after angry students of Rajshahi University vandalised the hospital in the wake of a peer's death during treatment.

Shahriar, a fourth-year student of marketing at Rajshahi University, was injured after falling from the roof of the Shaheed Habibur Rahman residential hall around 8 pm on Wednesday. He was subsequently rushed to RMCH where doctors declared him dead around 9 pm. Agitated students then went on to vandalise the hospital, alleging negligence on the authorities’ part.

Around 11 pm, the interns occupied a road near the hospital in protest. At midnight, they all left the hospital together.