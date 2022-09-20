    বাংলা

    BNP seeks to sue 20 ruling party leaders over clash during Mirpur rally

    Jubo League leader Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil and State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder are among those named in a court complaint

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Sept 2022, 09:33 AM
    Updated : 20 Sept 2022, 09:33 AM

    The BNP has moved a court to start a case against 20 people, including Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil and State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, over an attack on a rally in Dhaka's Mirpur.

    Advocate Md Omar Faruque Faruqi, general secretary of the BNP-aligned lawyers’ body Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, lodged the complaint with Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

    The petition also seeks to bring charges against almost 500 unidentified suspects over the incident.

    Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain heard the plaintiff's statement, but did not issue any order related to the filing of a case, Faruqi’s lawyer Kalam Khan said.

    A number of Awami League leaders, including Dhaka-16 MP Ellias Uddin Mollah, have also been named in the complaint.

    Separate rallies held by the Awami League and BNP in close proximity escalated into skirmishes in Pallabi on Sept 15. The BNP and its supporters gathered to protest against the rising prices of daily commodities and fuel.

    According to the complaint, nearly 500 Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders and activists, including Nikhil, Kamal and Ellias, carried out an attack on a BNP rally at Mirpur’s Pallabi on Sept 15, leaving several party leaders and activists injured.

    “The ruling party activists used various weapons and conducted a murder attempt,” Faruqi said in the statement.

    The plaintiff named eight witnesses in the plea. The court will hear their testimonies later, if necessary.

    Reacting to the complaint, Jubo League leader Nikhil said, “The BNP has been practising politics of violence since its inception. They deal in falsehoods. The people of Bangladesh have seen their involvement with militant organisations in 2014 and 2015.”

    Nikhil refuted the allegations brought by the BNP lawyer, claiming that no Awami League leaders and activists were present at Mirpur when the clashes took place on Sept 15.

    “We respect the law and will fight the allegations legally,” he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man accused of rape marries alleged victim in Kashimpur jail
    Rape suspect marries accuser in Kashimpur jail
    They tied the knot at a small ceremony attended by the groom's brother and the bride's uncle at the jail gate
    Dhaka piles diplomatic pressure as Myanmar blames rebels for cross-border shelling
    Dhaka reiterates call for end to Myanmar shelling
    Bangladesh will not allow Myanmar to take advantage of its goodwill, Dhaka told diplomats from various countries amid rising tensions at the border
    Hasina reaches New York for UNGA
    Hasina reaches New York for UNGA
    After attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London, she flew to New York for the 77th UNGA where she will deliver a speech on Sept 23
    Fire burns down two shops in Kaptan Bazar, causing Tk 300,000 in damages
    Fire guts two shops in Kaptan Bazar
    Two electrical equipment shops at the Old Dhaka market burned down due to an electrical malfunction, the fire service says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher