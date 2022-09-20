BNP seeks to sue 20 ruling party leaders over clash during Mirpur rally

The BNP has moved a court to start a case against 20 people, including Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil and State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, over an attack on a rally in Dhaka's Mirpur.

Advocate Md Omar Faruque Faruqi, general secretary of the BNP-aligned lawyers’ body Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, lodged the complaint with Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The petition also seeks to bring charges against almost 500 unidentified suspects over the incident.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain heard the plaintiff's statement, but did not issue any order related to the filing of a case, Faruqi’s lawyer Kalam Khan said.