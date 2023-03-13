    বাংলা

    Chattogram court begins trial of SP Babul over 2016 murder of wife Mitu

    The court indicted the former superintendent of police and six others on murder charges and set Apr 9 for the next hearing

    Published : 13 March 2023, 11:30 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2023, 11:30 AM

    A Chattogram court has started the trial of seven people, including former Superintendent of Police Babul Akter, in a case over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu in 2016.

    Judge Md Jashim Uddin of Chittagong Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Court-3 set Apr 9 to start recording testimonies after indicting the suspects on murder charges on Monday.

    SP Babul filed the initial case over the murder of Mitu in 2016 himself. Mitu's family later urged police to investigate Babul as a suspect. The police investigation charges Babul with having masterminded his wife's murder.

    The rest of the accused in the case are Motaleb Mia alias Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Shahjahan Mia, Kamrul Islam, and Khairul Islam.

