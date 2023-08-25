Rohingya refugees demonstrate for return to Myanmar on anniversary of military operation

Thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims have demonstrated in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, calling for more international pressure on Myanmar authorities to take them back.
The demonstrators shouted slogans and marched in procession to join the rallies at the camp on Friday on the anniversary of the start of a brutal Myanmar military operation on Friday.
“We left home and took refuge in Bangladesh because of the genocide in 2017. Six years have passed since then. We can’t continue like this. We want dignified repatriation with full citizens’ rights,” said Mohammad Musa, a board member of the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar National Representative Community.
He was speaking at a rally in the Lombashia camp of Ukhiya where the demonstrators gathered with placards that read “We are born Myanmar citizens”, “We want quick repatriation”, “We don’t want refugee life” in English and their mother tongue.
“Myanmar is giving excuses to delay our repatriation. If the repatriation does not start soon, we will go back to Myanmar much the same way as we came to Bangladesh,” said Kamal Hossain, a spokesman for the FDMN Representative Community.
Mohammad Zobayer, the chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, placed five demands at the rally.
These include quick repatriation, recognition of their ethnicity, safe zones, restoration of their land and other rights.
The refugees also demanded justice for the genocide conducted during the 2017 military operation.
Amid tight security, they prayed for quick repatriation after the rallies at Jamtoli, Moynar Ghoa, Leda and other places.