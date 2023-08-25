Rohingya refugees demonstrate for return to Myanmar on anniversary of military operation

Thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims have demonstrated in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, calling for more international pressure on Myanmar authorities to take them back.

The demonstrators shouted slogans and marched in procession to join the rallies at the camp on Friday on the anniversary of the start of a brutal Myanmar military operation on Friday.

“We left home and took refuge in Bangladesh because of the genocide in 2017. Six years have passed since then. We can’t continue like this. We want dignified repatriation with full citizens’ rights,” said Mohammad Musa, a board member of the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar National Representative Community.