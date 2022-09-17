    বাংলা

    Man dies, seven injured in Satkhira bus accident

    A bus headed to Satkhira from Khulna veered out of control and tipped over in Tala

    Satkhira Correspondent
    Published : 17 Sept 2022, 07:22 AM
    Updated : 17 Sept 2022, 07:22 AM

    A man has died and at least seven others were injured after a bus veered out of control and tipped over in Satkhira’s Tala.

    The incident took in the upazila's Bhayera Market area around 7 am on Saturday, according to Abu Jihad Fakhrul, chief of Tala Police Station.

    Sazzad Sarker, 46. died on the spot after the driver of the Satkhira-bound bus from Khulna lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn, Jihad said.

    The injured passengers were rushed to Tala Upazila Health Complex for treatment, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ghumdhum SSC test centre moved to Kutupalong as shells strike near Myanmar border, locals ‘frightened’
    Ghumdhum SSC test centre moved amid border violence
    Mortar shells fired from Myanmar reportedly killed a man and injured several others at a Rohingya camp near the border
    Balloon blast at Gazipur Police Lines event burns 5
    Balloon blast at police event burns 5
    The event was being held to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police
    Rohingya teen dies, several injured after shells fired from Myanmar land in Bangladesh
    Rohingya teen killed by mortar fired from Myanmar
    The shells fell on a refugee settlement across no man's land
    11 bodies from BM Depot fire still not identified
    11 bodies from BM Depot fire still not identified
    10 other bodies were identified through DNA testing and turned over to their families

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher