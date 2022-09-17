Man dies, seven injured in Satkhira bus accident

Mortar shells fired from Myanmar reportedly killed a man and injured several others at a Rohingya camp near the border
A man has died and at least seven others were injured after a bus veered out of control and tipped over in Satkhira’s Tala.
The incident took in the upazila's Bhayera Market area around 7 am on Saturday, according to Abu Jihad Fakhrul, chief of Tala Police Station.
Sazzad Sarker, 46. died on the spot after the driver of the Satkhira-bound bus from Khulna lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn, Jihad said.
The injured passengers were rushed to Tala Upazila Health Complex for treatment, he added.