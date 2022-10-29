‘Journalists must become more mature’: Momen claims media misquoted him again

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladeshi journalists must become more mature, claiming news publishers wrongly quoted him as describing the US as a “warmongering country”.

Speaking to reporters in Gopalganj on Saturday, Momen reacted sharply to the reports over his speech at a programme of columnists at the National Press Club on Oct 26.

He said the headlines of the reports published by 17 news outlets had “no connection” to his speech. “They claimed I called America a warmongering country, but I didn’t say anything like that. The 17 news outlets provided false, fabricated and fictitious information.”

Questioning the “motive behind spreading lies”, Momen said such reports will depict the US as an enemy of Bangladesh. “It’s unfortunate and shameful.”