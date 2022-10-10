    বাংলা

    Three children drown in Narsingdi river

    The girls had gone to have a swim in the river but never returned

    Narsingdi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Oct 2022, 12:53 PM
    Updated : 10 Oct 2022, 12:53 PM

    Three children have died drowning in the Arial Khan River in Narsingdi’s Belabo Upazila.

    Police recovered the bodies of Shipa Akter, 8, daughter of Kawser Mia, Jhuma Akter, 7, daughter of Kashem Mia and Halima, 7, daughter of Faruk Mia, all of them from Birkanda village, on Sunday night, said Belabo police station chief Tanvir Ahmed.

    According to the locals, the children had gone to the river for a bath without letting anyone know in the afternoon and then went missing. A body was later spotted floating on the river before people noticed two more nearby.

    The bodies were handed over to the families without any autopsy.

