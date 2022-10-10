Three children drown in Narsingdi river

She had made a similar call during her address to the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York last month
Three children have died drowning in the Arial Khan River in Narsingdi’s Belabo Upazila.
Police recovered the bodies of Shipa Akter, 8, daughter of Kawser Mia, Jhuma Akter, 7, daughter of Kashem Mia and Halima, 7, daughter of Faruk Mia, all of them from Birkanda village, on Sunday night, said Belabo police station chief Tanvir Ahmed.
According to the locals, the children had gone to the river for a bath without letting anyone know in the afternoon and then went missing. A body was later spotted floating on the river before people noticed two more nearby.
The bodies were handed over to the families without any autopsy.