Garment workers block highway after truck hits and kills a security guard in Gazipur

Disgruntled workers descended on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in protest after a security guard deployed to a garment factory in Gazipur’s Kaliakoir died in a road accident.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Azadul Haque, was run over by a truck on the Dhaka-Tangail highway at Chandra around 8 am on Sunday. Three others were injured in the incident.

The truck was subsequently torched by the angry workers of Mahmud Jeans factory.

The workers later withdrew the blockade around noon following a meeting with the factory authorities and the local administration. They were assured that an overhead footbridge would be constructed on the scene of the accident and that the family of Azadul would be paid compensation, said Kaliakoir Municipality Mayor Md Mujibur Rahman.