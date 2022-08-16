BRT project work will resume after safety measures taken, official says after deadly girder crash

Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, who is also chairman of Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Company Limited, said on Tuesday: “We’ll ask them [the contractor implementing the project] to ensure safety compliance. Our consultant will scrutinise the measures. The work will resume once they get the permission following the scrutiny.”

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam earlier said the work was suspended as proper safety measures had not been taken, leading the girder to fall on a passing car. Five people were killed in the accident.