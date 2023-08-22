    বাংলা

    Distracted by mosquitoes, Finance Minister Kamal fluffs lines during his speech

    AHM Mustafa Kamal attends the launch of electronic fiscal devices at the National Board of Revenue’s conference room

    Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal fluffed his lines during a speech in fear of being bitten by Aedes mosquitoes, the known carriers of dengue, amid an alarming outbreak of the deadly disease.

    Kamal, who was attending the launch of electronic fiscal devices at the National Board of Revenue’s conference room on Tuesday, was distracted by mosquitoes.

    He later apologised and said the forgotten lines after NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem's speech.

    A man was seen standing behind the minister on stage, carrying a mosquito-killing bat. The minister kept a watchful eye on whether any mosquitoes were flying around him.

    And, whenever one was spotted, the man would immediately swat it with the bat. Several mosquitoes were killed during the event.

    As many as 102,191 people have been hospitalised for dengue since January, surpassing previous annual records, while 485 people have died from the disease so far.

    Addressing the event as its chief guest, Kamal turned his microphone back on and said, “Honestly, I was supposed to say a line before finishing the speech. But I forgot that as I was distracted by mosquitoes. I apologise to everyone.”

    He then called on officials to ensure no extra pressure is put on anyone while collecting VAT from ordinary people. He also stressed the need to increase revenue collection.

