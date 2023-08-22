Distracted by mosquitoes, Finance Minister Kamal fluffs lines during his speech

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal fluffed his lines during a speech in fear of being bitten by Aedes mosquitoes, the known carriers of dengue, amid an alarming outbreak of the deadly disease.

Kamal, who was attending the launch of electronic fiscal devices at the National Board of Revenue’s conference room on Tuesday, was distracted by mosquitoes.

He later apologised and said the forgotten lines after NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem's speech.

A man was seen standing behind the minister on stage, carrying a mosquito-killing bat. The minister kept a watchful eye on whether any mosquitoes were flying around him.