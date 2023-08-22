Hasina heads to S Africa's Johannesburg to attend 15th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left for Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit to be held from Aug 22-25 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

An Emirates Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage took off from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:30 am on Tuesday, Hasina's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

The flight is scheduled to land at the OR Tambo International Airport at 8:50 pm local time after making a stop at the Dubai International Airport.

South Africa is hosting the historic 15th Summit of BRICS nations, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.