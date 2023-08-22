Hasina heads to S Africa's Johannesburg to attend 15th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left for Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit to be held from Aug 22-25 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
An Emirates Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage took off from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:30 am on Tuesday, Hasina's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
The flight is scheduled to land at the OR Tambo International Airport at 8:50 pm local time after making a stop at the Dubai International Airport.
South Africa is hosting the historic 15th Summit of BRICS nations, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
It will be the first BRICS Summit to be hosted in person since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global restrictions.
Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend the summit.
On Aug 23, Hasina is expected to deliver a speech as the chief guest at the ‘Bangladesh Trade and Business Summit,’ jointly organised by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority.
Later, she will attend the ‘Bangladesh Envoys Conference’ organised by Bangladesh ambassadors stationed in African countries.
In the afternoon, Hasina is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Jinping at Hotel Hilton Sandton.
In the evening, the prime minister will join a cultural programme and ‘State Banquet’ hosted by the current chair of BRICS and Ramaphosa.
On Aug 24, Hasina will deliver a speech on behalf of Bangladesh as a member of the ‘New Development Bank of BRICS’ – friends of BRICS Leaders Dialogue (BRICS - Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues) comprising representatives from 70 countries.
The premier will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.
In the evening, Hasina will meet with Bangladeshi expatriates living in South Africa.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday that so far nearly 22 countries have shown interest in becoming members of BRICS and the five original members are trying to reach consensus on recruiting new members.
"We don't know when the new members will join," he said.
Hasina is scheduled to leave Johannesburg for Dhaka on Aug 26 and is expected to arrive home on the morning of Aug 27 after a brief stopover in Dub.