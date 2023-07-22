    বাংলা

    Teachers' sit-in for nationalisation of secondary schools continues into 12th day

    Although the government has yet to provide any assurances, the protesters are hoping for a meeting with officials soon

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 22 July 2023, 09:09 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2023, 09:09 AM

    Teachers from across Bangladesh are pressing on with their sit-in protest for the 12th day as they seek the nationalisation of secondary educational institutions.

    Although the government has yet to provide any assurances, the protesters are hoping for a meeting with 'someone' in an official capacity soon.

    Thousands of teachers from parts of the country have been demonstrating outside the National Press Club in Dhaka since Jul 11 under the banner of Bangladesh Teachers' Association.

    Teachers sat on mats spread across the road once again on Saturday as representatives from different regions addressed them from a make-shift stage.

    Deepa Roy, a teacher at Chattia High School in Tangail, joined the protest with her daughter, a first grader, after locking up her classroom.

    "Even today, I've heard that representatives of the teachers are supposed to sit with someone. Our demands will be fulfilled."

    "I came to Dhaka once before as well and stayed for two days. The headmaster sent me back again on Friday. My husband works in Dhaka so I'll be staying with him.”

    Bangladesh has more than 20,000 secondary schools, 684 of which are run by the government. The number of teachers in both public and private secondary schools is close to 300,000.

    Bazlur Rahman Mia, president of the group, maintained that the teachers would continue the sit-in programme until their demands were met, citing the 'discriminatory treatment' of teachers and employees at private secondary schools.

    RELATED STORIES
    Teachers stage sit-in to demand nationalisation of private secondary schools
    Teachers stage sit-in for nationalisation of secondary schools
    They have vowed continue protesting until their demands are met
    Teachers to lock classrooms and continue sit-in for nationalisation of private secondary schools
    Teachers to stage sit-in for nationalisation of private secondary schools
    They are protesting the 'discriminatory treatment' of teachers and employees at private secondary schools and will continue to demonstrate until their demands are met
    Mothers fret over dengue as children start to return to schools after Eid holiday
    Mothers fret over dengue on children's school return
    One of them says some parents are not sending their children to schools
    Election Commission to sit with partner agencies after 'leak' of citizens’ data
    EC to sit with agencies after reported leak
    As many as 171 organisations and institutions across the country are linked to the national database

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen