Teachers' sit-in for nationalisation of secondary schools continues into 12th day

Teachers from across Bangladesh are pressing on with their sit-in protest for the 12th day as they seek the nationalisation of secondary educational institutions.

Although the government has yet to provide any assurances, the protesters are hoping for a meeting with 'someone' in an official capacity soon.

Thousands of teachers from parts of the country have been demonstrating outside the National Press Club in Dhaka since Jul 11 under the banner of Bangladesh Teachers' Association.

Teachers sat on mats spread across the road once again on Saturday as representatives from different regions addressed them from a make-shift stage.