    বাংলা

    Motorcyclist injured in fiery Airport Road collision with bus

    Both vehicles have been damaged by the fire near the Army Stadium

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 April 2024, 02:41 PM
    Updated : 27 April 2024, 02:41 PM

    A motorcyclist has been injured in a fiery collision with a bus that left both vehicles burnt on Airport Road in Dhaka.

    The JK Paribahan bus coming from the airport to Mohakhali drove onto the motorcycle which was taking a U-turn near the Army Stadium sometime after 4pm on Saturday, police said.

    The motorcycle caught fire at the time and the fire spread to the bus, said Abu Sayem, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Traffic Department.

    The motorcycle rider was rescued from under the bus and taken to Kurmitola General Hospital before being transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    The injured motorcyclist’s identity could not be confirmed immediately .

    Sayem said the rider was the only casualty in the accident.

    Two units of firefirghters brought the fire under control, said Rashed Bin Khalid, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence’s control room.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bus crashes into 3rd terminal at Dhaka airport, killing civil aviation engineer
    Bus crashes into 3rd terminal at Dhaka airport, killing engineer
    A Raida Paribahan bus veered out of control, crashed through the boundary wall at the third terminal and hit a motorcycle
    Car burns on Dhaka Elevated Expressway
    Car burns on elevated expressway
    No casualties have been reported in the incident near Kuril 
    Short circuit sparked Bailey Road fire, gas leak spread it: Fire Service
    Short circuit sparked Bailey Road fire: probe
    The fire at Green Cozy Cottage on Feb 29 led to the deaths of 46 people
    A fire broke out at the Korail slum in front of the T&T Boys School Road in Dhaka's Mohakhali around 3:45pm on Sunday, Mar 24, 2024.
    March 24, 2024
    News in photos: 24 March

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp