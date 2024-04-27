Motorcyclist injured in fiery Airport Road collision with bus

A motorcyclist has been injured in a fiery collision with a bus that left both vehicles burnt on Airport Road in Dhaka.
The JK Paribahan bus coming from the airport to Mohakhali drove onto the motorcycle which was taking a U-turn near the Army Stadium sometime after 4pm on Saturday, police said.
The motorcycle caught fire at the time and the fire spread to the bus, said Abu Sayem, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Traffic Department.
The motorcycle rider was rescued from under the bus and taken to Kurmitola General Hospital before being transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The injured motorcyclist’s identity could not be confirmed immediately .
Sayem said the rider was the only casualty in the accident.
Two units of firefirghters brought the fire under control, said Rashed Bin Khalid, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence’s control room.