2 die in three-way road accident in Gaibandha

At least two people have died as a passenger bus, an easybike and a tractor crashed in Gaibandha's Palashbari.
Another five people were injured in the accident that occurred at Majhipara on the Gaibandha-Palashbari Highway at around 6 pm on Saturday, said Inspector Dibaker Adhikari of Palashbari Police Station.
The dead were identified as Shanto Mia, 32, a helper of the tractor from Thutiapakur village and Selim Mia, 36, an easybike passenger. Selim Mia was a textile trader from Norail village in Palashbari.
A Rimi paribahan bus from Dhaka was heading to Gaibandha when it collided with a tractor and a battery-run easybike at Majhipara, the police officer said, citing the locals.
Shanto Mia died on the spot and Selim Mia died while being taken to the hospital. At least five passengers on the bus and the easybike were injured. They were admitted to the Gaibandha General Hospital and Palashbari Upazila Health Complex.
The dead bodies were handed over to the families, said Dibaker.