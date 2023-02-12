2 die in three-way road accident in Gaibandha

At least two people have died as a passenger bus, an easybike and a tractor crashed in Gaibandha's Palashbari.



Another five people were injured in the accident that occurred at Majhipara on the Gaibandha-Palashbari Highway at around 6 pm on Saturday, said Inspector Dibaker Adhikari of Palashbari Police Station.



The dead were identified as Shanto Mia, 32, a helper of the tractor from Thutiapakur village and Selim Mia, 36, an easybike passenger. Selim Mia was a textile trader from Norail village in Palashbari.