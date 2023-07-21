    বাংলা

    Man’s body found floating in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel Lake

    Authorities believe the victim, who appeared to be in his mid-twenties, died two days ago

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 July 2023, 09:05 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2023, 09:05 AM

    Police have recovered a man’s body from Dhaka's Hatirjheel Lake.

    The body was found floating in the water near Modhubag Bridge around 10:30 am on Friday, said Hatirjheel Police Station Sub-Inspector Mukul Ranjan Dev.

    The man appeared to be around 25 years old, and police are trying to use his fingerprints to establish his identity.

    The body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital's morgue for an autopsy to check for any injury marks.

    The victim was wearing a black full-sleeve shirt and jeans. The authorities believe he died two days ago.

