Erosion hits Jamuna embankment in Sirajganj again

A protective embankment along the Jamuna River in Sirajganj's Kazipur Upazila has started to erode away for the second time this year, triggering panic among residents.
The crisis that began on Wednesday has already affected 100 metres of land, said Haider Ali, deputy assistant engineer of the Sirajganj Water Development Board.
"Locals had extracted sand from the riverbed next to the site and transported the materials over the CC block by truck during the dry season. As a result, the river's course changed and the waters are now crashing against the embankments."
The water level of the Jamuna receded over the last 15 days, intensifying tidal waves on the right side of the conservation site, according to the locals.
Around 80 metres of land was previously swallowed by the mighty river in May, leaving Dekuria Haat and Shaheed M Mansur Ali Ecopark in Kazipur at risk of erosion.
"Sand-filled geo bags will be placed on the eroded parts as soon as possible. The situation will improve once the renovation work starts," said Safiqul Islam, executive engineer at Bangladesh Water Development Board, Sirajganj.