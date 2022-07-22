Erosion hits Jamuna embankment in Sirajganj again

The crisis that began on Wednesday has already affected 100 metres of land, said Haider Ali, deputy assistant engineer of the Sirajganj Water Development Board.

"Locals had extracted sand from the riverbed next to the site and transported the materials over the CC block by truck during the dry season. As a result, the river's course changed and the waters are now crashing against the embankments."

The water level of the Jamuna receded over the last 15 days, intensifying tidal waves on the right side of the conservation site, according to the locals.