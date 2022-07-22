July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Erosion hits Jamuna embankment in Sirajganj again

    Around 80 metres of land was swallowed by the mighty river in May

    nayeemur.rahmanSirajganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 July 2022, 10:25 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 10:25 AM

    A protective embankment along the Jamuna River in Sirajganj's Kazipur Upazila has started to erode away for the second time this year, triggering panic among residents.

    The crisis that began on Wednesday has already affected 100 metres of land, said Haider Ali, deputy assistant engineer of the Sirajganj Water Development Board.

    "Locals had extracted sand from the riverbed next to the site and transported the materials over the CC block by truck during the dry season. As a result, the river's course changed and the waters are now crashing against the embankments."

    The water level of the Jamuna receded over the last 15 days, intensifying tidal waves on the right side of the conservation site, according to the locals.

    Around 80 metres of land was previously swallowed by the mighty river in May, leaving Dekuria Haat and Shaheed M Mansur Ali Ecopark in Kazipur at risk of erosion.

    "Sand-filled geo bags will be placed on the eroded parts as soon as possible. The situation will improve once the renovation work starts," said Safiqul Islam, executive engineer at Bangladesh Water Development Board, Sirajganj.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fire guts 69 shops and a house in Rangamati's Baghaichhari
    Fire guts 69 shops, a home in Rangamati
    It took firefighters almost two and a half hours to douse the blaze in the remote Baghaichhari Upazila. But no casualties were reported
    Passenger caught with gold bars worth Tk 10m at Chattogram airport
    12 gold bars seized at Chattogram airport
    A traveller from the UAE was caught with the gold bars, worth an estimated Tk 10 million
    15 injured after bus flips over in Dhaka's Jatrabari
    15 hurt after bus flips over in Jatrabari
    The bus was on its way to Narayanganj when it lost control and overturned in Jatrabari's Matuail
    Five workers die after train ploughs through passenger vehicle in Gopalganj
    A train has ploughed through a local passenger vehicle, known as bhot-bhoti, carrying construction workers in Gopalganj and left five people dead.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher