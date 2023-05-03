Heatwaves, nor’westers in May forecast as cyclone looms over the Bay

The Met Office in a forecast for the month of May has warned of heatwaves and nor’westers with a tropical cyclone lurking in the Bay of Bengal.

Md Azizur Rahman, chairman of the specialist committee and a director at the Met Office, said the country might experience thundershowers and hailstorms one to three days or mild to moderate nor’wester for three to five days this month.

An intense heatwave might sweep over the western regions while one to two mild to moderate ones might occur as well.

Flash floods might also occur in the northern and northeastern regions due to moderate to heavy upstream rains.