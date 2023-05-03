Heatwaves, nor’westers in May forecast as cyclone looms over the Bay

The Met Office in a forecast for the month of May has warned of heatwaves and nor’westers with a tropical cyclone lurking in the Bay of Bengal.
Md Azizur Rahman, chairman of the specialist committee and a director at the Met Office, said the country might experience thundershowers and hailstorms one to three days or mild to moderate nor’wester for three to five days this month.
An intense heatwave might sweep over the western regions while one to two mild to moderate ones might occur as well.
Flash floods might also occur in the northern and northeastern regions due to moderate to heavy upstream rains.
CYCLONE MOCHA
A notice from the Met Office mentioned that one or two lows might occur in the Bay in May, one of which could intensify into a cyclone in the second week. The name Mocha was proposed by Yemen.
The cyclones forming over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are named by regional agency ESCAP. The names are fixed according to a list from 13 countries in the region.
In December, Cyclone Mandous, which formed in southwestern bay, swept the coasts of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before weakening.
HEATWAVES TO CONTINUE
Heatwaves dominated as many as 26 days of April while stormy winds and nor’westers blew for at least 15 days.
Bandarban recorded the highest temperature, 38.1 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday while it was 35.7 degrees at most in Dhaka.
A mild heatwave is sweeping across Chattogram, Rangamati, Feni, Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban districts and is likely to persist. Different places of eight divisions might see rains and sporadic hailstorms as well.
Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated place, according to the forecast for the next 24 hours.
The Met Office said the rainfall in April was 66 percent less than usual.
A mild heatwave swept across the country from Apr 4-12 before intensifying from Apr 13-22 to bring city life to its knees. Another mild heatwave blew over from Apr 24-30.
Meteorologists consider the 36-38 degrees Celsius threshold as a mild heatwave and 38-40 degrees Celsius as a moderate heatwave. Temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius are categorised as severe heatwaves.
The mercury rose to as high as 40.6 degrees Celsius in April while Ishwardi recorded the highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Apr 17.
The fastest nor’wester blew over Dhaka on Apr 24 at 74kph.