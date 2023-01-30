Dozens of families flee hills amid operation against separatists, Islamist militants

Dozens of tribal families have left their villages in the hills amid an operation by the security forces against the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF and Islamist militants of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

At least 51 Marma families and 20 from the Bawm ethnic minority group took shelter in Ruma town of Bandarban on Saturday and Sunday.

The families were living in the Marma Welfare Association’s hall room and the Bawm Community Centre . They are from Happy Hill, Bastlang, Mualopi, Sanakro and Kyoktaing villages.