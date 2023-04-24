    বাংলা

    RUET student among three dead from alcohol poisoning in Kushtia

    Five others are receiving treatment at the hospital after consuming poisonous liquor in different parts of the southwestern Bangladeshi city

    Kushtia Correspondent
    Published : 24 April 2023, 09:59 AM
    Updated : 24 April 2023, 09:59 AM

    Three people, including a final-year student at the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology, have died from alcohol poisoning in different parts of Kushtia.

    They died early on Monday. Five others are receiving treatment at Kushtia General Hospital, said Tapas Kumar Sarkar, a physician.

    The dead have been identified as Sifat Ullah Shipu, 26, a resident of Bheramara Upazila and RUET student, Md Shahin, 47, a resident of Kushtia Sadar and Md Ratan, 21, a resident of Mirpur Upazila.

    “A total of eight patients from various parts of the district came to the hospital due to alcohol poisoning. Three of them died while receiving treatment, The five other victims are still unstable,” Tapas Kumar said.

    The bodies have been sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, said Shahadat Hossain, chief of Kushtia Model Police Station.

