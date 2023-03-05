Clashes erupt again between students of Dhaka College and Ideal College

Students from Dhaka College and Ideal College are once again involved in clashes in the capital's Science Lab area, leaving several people injured.
The violence erupted at 11:30 am on Sunday and has continued intermittently, said SI Masudur Rahman of New Market Police Station.
A prior feud is believed to be the cause of Sunday’s clash, he said.
But Masudur could not confirm where the injured students were seeking treatment.
Tensions have simmered between the students of the two colleges for some time and there had been violence only a couple of days ago, SI Masudur said
The police official could not confirm exactly how Sunday’s violence broke out.
The beating of two Dhaka College students led to the clash two days ago, but it is unclear who the perpetrators were. When allegations spread that brickbats were thrown at a Dhaka College bus, it led to unrest between students of the two colleges.
Students from the two institutions regularly come into conflict over a host of reasons, said Inspector Rabiul Islam of Dhanmondi Police Station.
“I don’t know the exact cause of the clash. We hear different things from different people. We have asked the administrations of the two colleges to resolve the issue.”
The clashes have disrupted traffic in the area and have led to public suffering, he said. Police are working to find a solution.