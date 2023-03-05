    বাংলা

    Clashes erupt again between students of Dhaka College and Ideal College

    Several students were injured in the violence stemming from a prior feud, according to the police

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 March 2023, 10:29 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 10:29 AM

    Students from Dhaka College and Ideal College are once again involved in clashes in the capital's Science Lab area, leaving several people injured.

    The violence erupted at 11:30 am on Sunday and has continued intermittently, said SI Masudur Rahman of New Market Police Station.

    A prior feud is believed to be the cause of Sunday’s clash, he said.

    But Masudur could not confirm where the injured students were seeking treatment.

    Tensions have simmered between the students of the two colleges for some time and there had been violence only a couple of days ago, SI Masudur said

    The police official could not confirm exactly how Sunday’s violence broke out.

    The beating of two Dhaka College students led to the clash two days ago, but it is unclear who the perpetrators were. When allegations spread that brickbats were thrown at a Dhaka College bus, it led to unrest between students of the two colleges.

    Students from the two institutions regularly come into conflict over a host of reasons, said Inspector Rabiul Islam of Dhanmondi Police Station.

    “I don’t know the exact cause of the clash. We hear different things from different people. We have asked the administrations of the two colleges to resolve the issue.”

    The clashes have disrupted traffic in the area and have led to public suffering, he said. Police are working to find a solution.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp 'under control'
    Fire at Rohingya camp 'under control'
    The fire started at Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp at 2:30 pm. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet
    Oxygen plant official clueless about the cause of the deadly blast that killed 6
    Oxygen plant official clueless about the cause of Sitakunda blast
    The blast, which occurred on Saturday, left the area in ruins
    Explosion, clashes lead to gridlock on Mirpur Road
    Gridlock on Mirpur Road after blast, clashes
    The partial closure of the road near the Science Laboratory intersection after a blast on Sunday morning led to heavy congestion on the major thoroughfare
    3 dead in Mirpur Road building explosion
    3 dead in Dhaka building explosion
    The building near the Science Lab crossing caught fire immediately after the explosion

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher