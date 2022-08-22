Bangladesh tea workers return to work for Tk 120 a day, pay hike talks to continue

Tea plantation workers have decided to return to work for their current daily wage of Tk 120, with negotiations over a pay hike set to continue.

The decision was announced after a meeting between officials of the Bangladesh Tea Workers Union and the administration on Sunday.

The workers have been promised an audience with the prime minister via video conferencing before the Durga Puja holiday to discuss their wage demands, according to the authorities.

Meanwhile, tea estate owners will pay the striking workers the wages that had accumulated during their work abstention.