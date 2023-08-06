Bangladesh blocks way for civil servants to get second Master’s degree abroad

- A civil service officer will get a posting on deputation while pursuing Master’s and PhD studies abroad.

- A Master’s degree and an MPhil degree will be considered equivalent.

- A civil service officer must complete Master’s or MPhil studies within three years. The PhD degree should be completed within a maximum of five years.

- Maximum age limit for applying for a postgraduate diploma, Master’s, MPhil, PhD is 45 years. The age limit is 50 years to pursue in-service training, and in the case of post-doctoral research and fellowship, the age limit is 54 years.

- The upper age limit for participating in short-term courses up to four weeks abroad will be 57 years, 55 years for training above four weeks and up to three months, and 55 years for long-term training above three months and up to one year.

- If a civil service officer fails to complete his education abroad without valid reasons, the concerned government department will seek a portion of the salaries and grants issued during the deputation period back.

- With necessary permission, a civil service officer will only be allowed to pursue higher education abroad only once in his/her career.

- As per the policy, each ministry is now required to set up at least one separate division for training and human resource development work.

- Government institutions will be required to formulate their own training programmes based on the training needs of government departments, autonomous bodies, semi-government bodies or constitutional bodies. A list of issues to be considered in these training programs has also been determined.