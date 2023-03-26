    বাংলা

    Another man dies, taking Siddique Bazar blast toll to 26

    Md Hasan died while receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 March 2023, 06:40 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2023, 06:40 AM

    The explosion at the Café Queen building in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar has claimed another victim as the death toll hits 26.

    Md Hasan, 32, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at 9:30 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

    Hasan was on life support in the ICU, said Dr SM Ayub Hossain, a resident surgeon at the institute. He had suffered burns on 12 percent of his body.

    He also had other injuries on his body.

    Hasan hailed from Begumganj in Noakhali.

    Another victim of the blast is still undergoing treatment at the burn institute.

    Located on the south of the Fulbaria BRTC bus terminal, the first three floors of the seven-storey building were badly damaged by the explosion, which is believed to have started from a gas leak.

    Police started a case over negligence leading to the deaths and have arrested three people.

    The arrestees are owners Wahidur Rahman, 46, and Matiur Rahman, 35, and 36-year-old Abdul Motaleb Mintu, who owned a sanitary business in the basement of the building.

    RELATED STORIES
    Another Siddique Bazar blast victim dies as toll rises to 25
    Another Siddique Bazar blast victim dies
    Six other blast victims were in hospital care with one of them in life-support
    Do not know if the fatal Siddique Bazar building followed construction code: RAJUK director
    Do not know if Old Dhaka blast building followed code: RAJUK
    Locals said the building was 40 years old, but the owners were nowhere to be found
    Siddique Bazar blast: Rescuers look for a way down to Café Queen basement
    Siddique Bazar blast: Rescuers look for way down to basement
    The authorities are waiting for suggestions from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha [RAJUK] and the army before rolling out a full-fledged rescue operation
    Deadly Old Dhaka blast may have been 'accidental', says fire service chief
    Old Dhaka blast may have been 'accidental': fire service DG
    The explosion at the Café Queen building in Siddique Bazar left 17 people dead and three others missing

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain