Another man dies, taking Siddique Bazar blast toll to 26

The explosion at the Café Queen building in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar has claimed another victim as the death toll hits 26.
Md Hasan, 32, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at 9:30 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.
Hasan was on life support in the ICU, said Dr SM Ayub Hossain, a resident surgeon at the institute. He had suffered burns on 12 percent of his body.
He also had other injuries on his body.
Hasan hailed from Begumganj in Noakhali.
Another victim of the blast is still undergoing treatment at the burn institute.
Located on the south of the Fulbaria BRTC bus terminal, the first three floors of the seven-storey building were badly damaged by the explosion, which is believed to have started from a gas leak.
Police started a case over negligence leading to the deaths and have arrested three people.
The arrestees are owners Wahidur Rahman, 46, and Matiur Rahman, 35, and 36-year-old Abdul Motaleb Mintu, who owned a sanitary business in the basement of the building.