Victims tell of horrifying experiences during and after the Chattogram oxygen plant blast

Md Forkan, an office aide at Sheema Group’s oxygen plant in Chattogram’s Sitakunda, had lost his cognitive senses for a brief period right after he heard a massive explosion nearby on Saturday.

He could not remember what went down in those brief periods when he was standing outside his office’s prayer room in the afternoon.

As soon as his senses came back, the 35-year-old man discovered blood was pouring out from his head and some parts of his torso after being hit by shattered glasses from a broken window nearby.

Forkan was among the 19 people who had been moved to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, or CMCH, for treatment following a deadly explosion in the plant, which killed six people and injured 24 in total and counting.

CMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Ahsan confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the rest were in considerably stable condition except for one injured.

“We have moved two injured to the intensive care unit. One of them is in critical condition. Others are in a considerably stable condition.

“We performed emergency surgeries on three patients yesterday and are currently performing surgeries on two others.

“One of them sustained injuries in his eye, and we will transfer him to Dhaka for specialised treatment. We can take care of the rest,” he said.