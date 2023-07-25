    বাংলা

    Hero Alom reports 'death threat' to Dhaka police

    Alom, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election, was assaulted outside a polling centre on Jul 17

    Published : 25 July 2023, 04:51 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 04:51 AM

    Ashraful Hossen Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, has sought police protection after allegedly receiving a death threat over the phone.

    Alom, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election, filed a general diary over the matter with Hatirjheel Police Station on Monday night.

    Alom said that an unidentified person rang him up three times on his personal mobile between 9:45 pm and 11:15 pm on Monday night and verbally abused him.

    “When I asked him to stop swearing, he threatened to kill me within the next seven days and float my body in the Buriganga River.”

    Hatirjheel Police Station chief Awlad Hossain said, “Hero Alom has filed a general diary. We will present the matter in court and proceed with an investigation and appropriate legal measures in accordance with the court's permission."

    Alom had previously expressed concerns about his security after getting assaulted outside a polling centre in Dhaka.

    He came under attack on Jul 17 outside the Bidya Niketan School and College centre in Banani. Alom subsequently accused activists of the ruling Awami League of leading the attack.

    The police have so far arrested 15 individuals in connection with the attack on Alom amid widespread concerns about his wellbeing.

