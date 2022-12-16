Bangladesh begins Victory Day celebrations

Bangladesh has begun celebrating the 51st year of its victory in the Liberation War against Pakistan as President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar to pay tribute to the martyrs on Friday morning.

After the memorial premises opened to the public, various political and social organisations paid their tributes to the valiant freedom fighters. Hundreds of people visited the memorial with flowers in hand, while many wore red and green headbands.

Shandhaya Roy, a trustee of Gonoshasthaya Kendro, said, “We expect Bangladesh to be self-dependent, and prosperous. Bangladesh is advancing in knowledge and science. Our women are moving forward. We hope that this progress continues.”

A number of young people also visited the memorial with their parents. Junaid Ahmed Akhter, a seventh-grader at Sher-E-Bangla School and College, said, “I've been coming here to pay tribute to the martyrs from a very young age. I want Bangladesh to be ahead in every way.”