Savar school teacher Kibria was murdered for money, says RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested three men in connection with the murder of Golam Kibria, a former teacher at Radio Colony Model School and College in Dhaka’s Savar.
They allegedly killed the school teacher for money, but left a false note calling the victim a homosexual to mislead the police, according to the RAB.
Md Emon Khan, 23, Md Sagar, 22, and Md Sadek Gazi, 22, were arrested from Jashore, Jhenaidah and Rangpur respectively on Tuesday, RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said.
The law enforcers recovered the body of 43-year-old Kibria from his residence in Bhatpara on Sunday. They found a note left by one of the suspects next to Kibria’s body, labelling him a homosexual.
The suspects also claimed to be 'fighters of Islam' in the note, but the RAB said its purpose was to distract from the true motive.
“Their aim was to take Kibria’s money,” Moin said, adding that the law enforcers recovered Tk 521,099 from the arrestees.
“The former teacher of Radio Colony Model School and College was a resident of Bhatpara. He conducted tuition and land businesses at his residence, where he had been living alone for the past few years after divorcing his wife.”
Kibria went to bed after dinner on Saturday night. His family members found him dead in his room the next day. His arms and legs were tied and a 'gamcha' was wrapped around his neck, Moin said, adding that Emon plotted and planned the murder.
“Among the suspects, Sagar is an autorickshaw driver who formed a friendly relationship with Kibria, one of his regular passengers. He introduced his friend Emon to Kibria around six months ago."
"During their visits, the two noticed that Kibria kept his money at home. They later planned the murder and killed the teacher with the help of their friend Sadek.”
Sadek and Emon launched the attack on Kibria during a power cut, according to the authorities. They tied his arms and legs and strangled him with the gamcha. Sadek later wrote the note.
“‘The suspects looted around Tk 650,000 and four mobile phones and left the scene on Sagar’s autorickshaw.”
“Emon gave Tk 50,000 to Sagar and split Tk 600,000 with his other accomplice, Sadek,” Moin said.
Emon later left Gazipur to hide in Jashore, while Sagar went to Rangpur and Sadek to his relative’s home in Jhenaidah a day after the incident, according to the RAB.
“Emon has been living in the Zirani area of Savar for nearly 15 years. He started working at a local garments factory after completing his HSC from a college in Ashulia in 2020. He is a drug addict named in a robbery case at Kashimpur Police Station in Gazipur.”
Legal steps are being taken against the suspects, Moin added.