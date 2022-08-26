    বাংলা

    3 electrocuted in Kishoreganj as solar power pole touches high voltage line

    The victims were moving a solar power pole that accidentally touched a high-voltage line

    Kishoreganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 August 2022, 01:49 PM
    Updated : 26 August 2022, 01:49 PM

    Three people have died by electrocution in Kishoreganj as a solar power panel pole they were moving accidentally touched a high-voltage line.

    Three others were injured when they were zapped with a massive electric shock at Harijan Colony near a power house in the district’s Bhairab Upazila on Friday afternoon, said Upazila Nirbahee Officer Mohammad Sadikur Rahman Sabuj.

    The dead victims have been named as Lal Harijan, 35, Sudarshan Kumar Deb, 16, and Md Mobarak Hossain, 22. The injured have been identified as Adullalh Mia, 35, Sunny Roy, 14, and Sokal Roy, 13.

    Locals said the six were injured when the pole touched a 11kV line. The doctor at Bhairab Upazila Health Complex declared three of them dead after they were rushed to the facility.

    Shamim Ahmed, executive engineer of Bhairab power supply station, said the pole belongs to the municipality and the railways own the land. “We take measures if they [the municipality] inform us about any risks regarding the power lines.”

    UNO Sabuj said the families of the victims will get compensation. He also said if someone is found responsible for the incident, they will face legal action.

