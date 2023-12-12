Two buses torched in Dhaka's Gulistan amid BNP blockade

Hawkers occupy most of the road and the sidewalks in Dhaka's Gulistan. Some parts are so crowded that they can’t be passed easily on foot or in vehicles.
Two buses have been set ablaze in Dhaka's Gulistan on the first day of the BNP's latest nationwide transport blockade as part of its ongoing antigovernment movement.
The first incident involved a Bahon Paribahan bus, and occurred near the Gulistan stadium around 10 am on Tuesday.
Two units from Siddique Bazar Fire Station extinguished the blaze.
Around 12:15 pm, arsonists set another bus on fire near a police box underneath the Hanif Flyover.
Two firefighting units from the Siddique Bazar station subsequently doused the flames.
No casualties were reported in either of the incidents, according to the fire service.