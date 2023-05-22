Singer Noble gets interim bail in fraud case

A Dhaka court has granted singer Mainul Ahsan Noble interim bail in a fraud case after the plaintiff raised no objection.

Police produced Noble at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Monday after a day in police custody for questioning.

Investigation officer Humayun Kabir, an inspector of the Detective Branch, sought to keep him behind bars until the investigation in the case was complete, while the defence requested bail.

After the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin issued the bail order, setting a bond of Tk 10,000 until the report is submitted.

A person named Safayet Islam started a case accusing Noble of embezzling funds from a gig at a school in Shariatpur. The court granted police a one-day remand of singer Mainul Ahsan Noble on Saturday.