Singer Noble gets interim bail in fraud case

A Dhaka court has granted singer Mainul Ahsan Noble interim bail in a fraud case after the plaintiff raised no objection.
Police produced Noble at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Monday after a day in police custody for questioning.
Investigation officer Humayun Kabir, an inspector of the Detective Branch, sought to keep him behind bars until the investigation in the case was complete, while the defence requested bail.
After the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin issued the bail order, setting a bond of Tk 10,000 until the report is submitted.
A person named Safayet Islam started a case accusing Noble of embezzling funds from a gig at a school in Shariatpur. The court granted police a one-day remand of singer Mainul Ahsan Noble on Saturday.
Noble signed a contract promising to perform at a reunion at Shariatpur’s Bhedarganj Headquarter Pilot Government High School, organised by the students of the SSC 2016 batch on Apr 28. The singer took an advance payment of Tk 172,000 in several phases from the organisers but did not show up at the event, putting the organisers in trouble, according to the case dossier.
Noble’s lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun said ‘a misunderstanding’ led to the case being filed and that Noble failed to attend the programme as he was ‘sick’.
The plaintiff and the accused now have an understanding and Noble refunded the payment he took in advance for the programme, the lawyer said. The court registry officer, SI Shah Alam of Motijheel police, later confirmed it.
Earlier on Apr 26, Noble made headlines when a disgruntled audience hurled shoes and water bottles at him during a performance where he went out of control, marring the golden jubilee event of a college in the northern district of Kurigram.
Noble, who shot to fame in 2018 and 2019 through the Indian musical reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, behaved erratically and tried to break the microphone stand on stage during his performance at the golden jubilee programme at Fulbari Degree College earlier on Apr 26. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media afterwards.