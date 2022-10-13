Gaibandha poll suspension was a ‘unanimous’ decision: CEC Awal

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has cited irregularities as the reason behind the suspension of the bypoll to the Gaibandha-5 parliamentary constituency amid criticism from the members of the ruling party.

“We did not take an impulsive decision and it was not decided by the CEC, but by the Election Commission as a whole. The CEC doesn’t take any decision all by himself, it doesn’t work like that,” he said on Thursday.

Awal pointed out that the voting officials did not take “effective steps” against misconduct seen on CCTV cameras even after the authorities in Dhaka had asked them to.