15 more bus companies to offer e-ticketing services in Dhaka

Another 15 transport companies operating in the capital are set to offer e-ticket services, according to the Dhaka Road Transport Owners’ Association.
The companies, which together operate over 700 buses, will start issuing tickets digitally for passengers travelling on the Mohammadpur, Gabtoli, and Azimpur routes, Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary general of the owners' group, said on Monday.
"In the first phase, 30 bus companies operating on the Mirpur route were brought under the purview of the e-ticketing system. Now, in the second phase, a total of 45 companies are using the e-ticketing system.”
As many as 5,650 buses owned by 97 companies provide transportation services to the public in Dhaka and nearby cities, according to Enayet. Now, a total of 2,354 buses operated by 45 companies are a part of the e-ticketing network.
More to follow