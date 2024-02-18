Rekha Rani used her life savings to open a school. In the twilight of life, she is worried about its future. Will the government help?

Financial barriers thwarted Rekha Rani Ojha's pursuit of a higher education. Intent on sparing other girls from a similar fate, the Gopalganj native poured her entire life savings into establishing a school.
As she enters her twilight years, Rekha Rani is concerned about her school's future.
A video clip of Rekha's tearful appeal for governmental support to sustain 'Kumari Rekha Rani Girls High School' went viral on social media recently.
Now, district and education authorities are actively working to bring a smile to her face.
Azim Uddin, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Kotalipara, recently visited the school. He later recommended its inclusion in the government's Monthly Pay Order (MPO) programme to the prime minister.
Local officials and community leaders are also advocating for the school's prompt admission to the MPO scheme.
“After visiting the school and speaking with its founder, Rekha Rani, I have forwarded a recommendation to the Prime Minister's Office for its inclusion in the MPO as soon as possible. We are optimistic about a positive outcome,” said Azim.
Noor Alam Siddique, the Upazila Secondary Education Officer, says the school's MPO bid in its preliminary stage and highlighted the need for public support to fast-track the process.
"If this school is to be included in the MPO soon, the cooperation of local public representatives and political figures is imperative."
Rekha Rani has never married. Instead, she has devoted herself to her students with a mother's affection, going door-to-door seeking support from the affluent to sustain their education.
Now, as she crosses the age of 70, Rekha is seeking a lasting solution for her school. She wants the government to assume responsibility for the school, ensuring her students are not left to struggle in her absence.
REKHA RANI CRIES OUT FOR HELP
A video capturing Rekha Rani's heartfelt appeals deeply moved netizens. With hands clasped and her voice quivering with emotion, she poignantly spoke about her own mortality and her hopes for the school that will surely be her legacy.
"Today I am here but tomorrow I may not be. My dream is for this school to evolve into a college."
But only the prime minister has the power to turn her dream into reality, according to her.
Lamenting the undue pressure she faced from various quarters, she reached out to the media for support. "I have no children, no one to support me. I urge you reporters to take a stand. It's up to you to bring the matter to the prime minister's attention. It's your responsibility to ensure this school transforms and realises its full potential."
She also sought the government's MPO facility to help the school stay afloat.
"Since 2018, we've been authorised to educate, yet we remain outside the purview of the MPO. Our teachers and staff, unpaid, face familial hardships. I call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to swiftly include us in the MPO. I wish to see this before I die."
Situated in Kalabari Union, Rekha Rani's school has also captured the heart of the union's chairman, Bijan Biswas, who shares her vision.
"She is the epitome of selflessness. Without a home of her own, she resides in a modest room within the school, dedicating her days to the students.
"She cherishes these students as if they were her own children. Her aspiration is for this institution to become the premier centre for women's education in the country. I wholeheartedly want her dream to be fulfilled."
FOUNDING HER OWN SCHOOL
Rekha Rani completed her SSC in 1972 from the local Hijalbari Vinay Krishna Adarsh High School but had to halt her education due to financial constraints.
A few years later, with a relative's assistance, she pursued nursing, graduating in 1977, and secured a government job in 1983. It was then she resolved to dedicate her earnings to establishing a school for girls.
For years, she meticulously saved from her salary, setting aside funds for her dream while covering only her essential living expenses.
Upon retiring in 2014, she received a healthy retirement package, which, combined with her savings, enabled her to realise her vision. Thus, 'Kumari Rekha Rani Girls High School' was founded in Burua village.
"During my nursing studies, I made a promise to create an educational space for the underprivileged girls in my community. With the savings of a lifetime, I established this school, never minding my own living conditions," she said.
Rekha Rani even chose not to build a home for herself but to reside in a small room within the school premises, allocated by the Education Ministry's facilities department.
By 2018, the school was officially recognised for teaching, now educating 230 girls from grades six to 10, with a dedicated faculty of eight teachers and three additional staff members.
Jaita Madhu, a tenth grader at the school, expressed her profound gratitude to Rekha Rani for her selfless endeavours.
"Our area lacks educational facilities. Without this school, many of us wouldn't have had the chance to get an education. The teachers here are truly committed to our learning."
Urvashi Majumdar, another tenth-grade student, highlighted the financial ease provided by the school. "We aren't required to pay any fees. Kumari Rekha Rani covers all our educational expenses. She treats us like her own children," she said.
Riya Bala, also in the same class, pointed out the need for basic amenities. "We're in need of basic furniture like chairs, tables, and benches," she said. "Having these would resolve our seating issues and significantly improve our classroom environment."
TEACHERS STRUGGLING TO MAKE ENDS MEET
But as the school doesn't collect any fees or allowances from the students, it doesn't have its own source of income. Consequently, the teachers and staff are facing financial hardships in managing their households.
Sanjay Barai, the school's head teacher, expressed concern over the staffing situation. "We initially had a significant number of teachers and staff. However, as the school is not included in the MPO scheme, their numbers are dwindling. If this trend persists, it will become challenging for us to continue providing education to the students."