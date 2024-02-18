Rekha Rani used her life savings to open a school. In the twilight of life, she is worried about its future. Will the government help?

Noor Alam Siddique, the Upazila Secondary Education Officer, says the school's MPO bid in its preliminary stage and highlighted the need for public support to fast-track the process.

"If this school is to be included in the MPO soon, the cooperation of local public representatives and political figures is imperative."

Rekha Rani has never married. Instead, she has devoted herself to her students with a mother's affection, going door-to-door seeking support from the affluent to sustain their education.

Now, as she crosses the age of 70, Rekha is seeking a lasting solution for her school. She wants the government to assume responsibility for the school, ensuring her students are not left to struggle in her absence.

REKHA RANI CRIES OUT FOR HELP

A video capturing Rekha Rani's heartfelt appeals deeply moved netizens. With hands clasped and her voice quivering with emotion, she poignantly spoke about her own mortality and her hopes for the school that will surely be her legacy.

"Today I am here but tomorrow I may not be. My dream is for this school to evolve into a college."