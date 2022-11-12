30 bus companies to offer e-ticket services in Dhaka from Sunday

All companies that operate 3,314 buses in the capital will come under the e-ticketing system by Jan 31, the association’s General Secretary Khandkar Enayet Ullah said at a media briefing on Saturday.

“The initiative will help address issues, such as excess fare, chaos and accidents in the transport sector.”

Enayet also noted that around 5,650 buses operated by 97 companies from outside Dhaka and its suburbs will come under the e-ticketing system from Feb 28.