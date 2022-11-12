    বাংলা

    30 bus companies to offer e-ticket services in Dhaka from Sunday

    The initiative will fix issues, such as excess fare, chaos and accidents, authorities say

    Published : 12 Nov 2022, 12:22 PM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2022, 12:22 PM

    Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association is set to launch e-ticket services for buses owned by 30 companies in Dhaka on Sunday.

    All companies that operate 3,314 buses in the capital will come under the e-ticketing system by Jan 31, the association’s General Secretary Khandkar Enayet Ullah said at a media briefing on Saturday.

    “The initiative will help address issues, such as excess fare, chaos and accidents in the transport sector.”

    Enayet also noted that around 5,650 buses operated by 97 companies from outside Dhaka and its suburbs will come under the e-ticketing system from Feb 28.

    The drivers will no longer be allowed to operate buses on contracts. The move will help to tackle competition between two vehicles, according to Enayet.

    The authorities initially launched e-tickets on Dhaka buses on Sept 22. The service is currently available on eight buses in Dhaka.

