US, Canada should be 'ashamed' of giving refuge to Bangabandhu's killers, says FM Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has denounced the United States and Canadian governments for their failure to deport two fugitive killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman back to Bangladesh.

“The killers of Bangabandhu are still on the run. We know about two cases -- one in the United States and another in Canada. The whereabouts of three other fugitive convicts are still unknown,” the minister said on Tuesday at a tree-planting event on the first day of August, the month of mourning to commemorate Bangabandhu's assassination.

“The self-proclaimed assassins have been living in the same countries that lecture about humanism, speak out about human rights, but give refuge to these self-confessed murderers. They should be ashamed.”

Six killers of Bangabandhu were executed in two separate phases. The five other death penalty recipients are Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, Risaldar Moslehuddin (Khan), M Rashed Chowdhury, and AHMB Noor Chowdhury. They are all absconding