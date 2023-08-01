    বাংলা

    US, Canada should be 'ashamed' of giving refuge to Bangabandhu's killers, says FM Momen

    The foreign minister denounced the US and Canadian governments for not deporting two fugitive killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 August 2023, 09:08 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2023, 09:08 AM

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has denounced the United States and Canadian governments for their failure to deport two fugitive killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman back to Bangladesh.

    “The killers of Bangabandhu are still on the run. We know about two cases -- one in the United States and another in Canada. The whereabouts of three other fugitive convicts are still unknown,” the minister said on Tuesday at a tree-planting event on the first day of August, the month of mourning to commemorate Bangabandhu's assassination.

    “The self-proclaimed assassins have been living in the same countries that lecture about humanism, speak out about human rights, but give refuge to these self-confessed murderers. They should be ashamed.”

    Six killers of Bangabandhu were executed in two separate phases. The five other death penalty recipients are Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, Risaldar Moslehuddin (Khan), M Rashed Chowdhury, and AHMB Noor Chowdhury. They are all absconding

    Rashed lives in the United States, while Noor resides in Canada. They were not extradited to Bangladesh, despite several calls from the ruling Awami League government.

    Neither the government nor detectives have found any trace of the other convicts. Even though a newspaper report said last year that Moslehuddin was in India, the authorities could not verify the report.

    Four years after Bangladesh gained its independence, the architect of its liberation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was assassinated, along with most of his family, on Aug 15, 1975, by a group of rogue army officers at his residence in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

    His daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, escaped the massacre as they were in Europe at the time.

    After the gruesome murders, 12 army officers involved were awarded jobs in diplomatic missions abroad in 1977, when Gen Ziaur Rahman, who founded the BNP, seized power through a military coup.

    Bangladesh’s first military ruler later promulgated the Indemnity Ordinance to protect the self-proclaimed killers of Bangabandhu.

    The ordinance was abrogated on Nov 12, 1996, when the Awami League returned to power after two decades, paving the way to bring the killers to justice.

    But the case proceedings came to a near halt after the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami coalition government came to power.

    After regaining power, the Awami League restarted the trials. Following the verdict in the case, six of the killers were hanged.

    Though all the killers were given the death penalty, the ruling party leaders have always said the conspirators of the Bangabandhu assassination have not been brought to justice.

    They have also claimed that ‘a foreign power’ was involved in the conspiracy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Locals gather to watch firefighting efforts amid heavy smoke from the Eagle Bluff wildfire, after it crossed the Canada-US border from the state of Washington and prompted evacuation orders, in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada Jul 30, 2023.
    Wildfire: evacuation order issued for Canadian town
    The wildfire is approximately 4 kilometres from Osoyoos and is currently estimated to be 885 hectares in size
    Momen rips into foreign diplomats for ‘thinking they are rulers of Bangladesh’
    Foreigners think they are kings of our country: Momen
    “Diplomats do not go around and band together like activists anywhere else in the world,” the foreign minister says
    Momen suspects ‘some’ foreign observers may try to foil Bangladesh's election
    Momen suspects ‘some’ foreign observers may foil election
    The foreign minister says the government will welcome anyone to observe the next general election
    US congressmen's letter to Biden on Bangladesh contained false information: Momen
    Congressmen's letter to Biden had false info: Momen
    He urged journalists and members of the civil society to ask the US congressmen about the “false information” in the letter

    Opinion

    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan